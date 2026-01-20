Huge Price Drop: iPhone 17 at Rs 47,990, iPhone 15 at Rs 31,990 in Croma Republic Day Sale

Apple’s newest iPhone 17 has become the headline attraction of India’s Republic Day shopping season, with retailers offering unprecedented discounts that bring the device within reach of far more buyers.

Croma’s Republic Day Sale

Croma has rolled out its nationwide sale ahead of January 26, and the iPhone 17 is the star of the show. The model, which debuted at Rs 82,900, is now available at an effective price of Rs 47,990. This steep reduction is achieved through a mix of exchange offers, cashback, and bonus discounts. Customers trading in older smartphones can receive up to Rs 23,500 in value, along with a flat Rs 2,000 bank cashback and an additional Rs 8,000 exchange bonus.

The iPhone 15 has also seen its price nearly halved. Originally listed at Rs 59,900, it can now be purchased for Rs 31,990 once all offers are applied.

Flipkart’s Competing Deals

Flipkart has joined the festive rush with its own aggressive pricing. The iPhone 17 is currently listed at around Rs 82,900 with further reductions possible through exchange and bank offers. The bigger surprise, however, is the iPhone 17 Pro. Launched at Rs 1,35,900, the Pro variant is now available for as little as Rs 62,850 when exchange bonuses and cashback are combined. Savings can exceed Rs 68,000 for customers trading in eligible devices.

iPhone 17 comes with Apple’s A19 chip, a 120Hz OLED display, and a dual 48MP camera system. The Pro version adds a triple-lens 48MP setup with enhanced zoom and improved thermal management, features designed for creators and professionals. With iOS 26 powering the lineup, the devices are positioned as Apple’s most advanced yet.

Republic Day sales have become a battleground for India’s largest retailers, and this year’s iPhone offers highlight the intensity of competition. By slashing prices so dramatically, Croma and Flipkart are making Apple’s ecosystem more accessible to a wider audience. For buyers, this is a rare chance to secure Apple’s latest smartphones at nearly half their usual cost, a deal that may not last once festive stocks run out.

