IBM, TCS Join Hands to Set Up Quantum Valley Park in Andhra Pradesh's Amravati

IBM and TCS have announced a partnership to build a Quantum Valley Park in Andhra Pradesh’s capital, Amravati. In a joint statement, the companies highlighted that the tech park will be pivotal in boosting India’s quantum computing industry, which is projected to reach $231.8 million by 2030.

The announcement was made in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who underscored that the Quantum Valley Park will make India a global hub in the quantum industry. He added the upcoming park will be a “true centre of innovation and job creation,” and will play an important role in “solving some of our country’s and the world’s most pressing and complex challenges.”

The Quantum Valley Park will be anchored by IBM’s Quantum System Two installation, which uses a 156-qubit Heron processor — the largest quantum computer in India. TCS will support the development of algorithms and applications centred around the processor.

“With IBM, TCS, L&T, and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India’s industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of the mission’s goals,” said Naidu during the event.

Members of the tech park will be eligible to work with TCS to access IBM’s cloud-based quantum computers. Once completed, the Quantum Valley Park will provide access to an IBM Quantum System Two.

“Combining this [partnership] with India’s National Quantum Mission, we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone – a successful demonstration of quantum advantage,” said Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum.

Announcing the collaboration, Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at Tata Consultancy Services, said, “TCS’s Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum.”