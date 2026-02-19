Republic World
  • India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Tata Group Announces India's First AI-based Data Centre, Google Brings AI Hub In Vizag
Updated 19 February 2026 at 10:21 IST

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 continues in New Delhi with high-level participation from global leaders and industry captains. The summit reflects India’s intent to position itself as a central voice in shaping responsible, impactful AI governance and adoption.

Melvin Narayan
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi features global leaders discussing AI's role in inclusive growth. PM Modi emphasized societal benefits, while Minister Vaishnaw highlighted practical AI applications. Key changes included speaker updates and strategic roundtables, showcasing India's commitment to responsible AI governance.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Group unveiled plans for India’s first AI-driven data centre, marking a major leap in digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Google announced a new AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, strengthening India’s role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.

 

 

19 February 2026 at 10:21 IST

India is Working Across All Five Layers of the AI Stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw

At the India AI Summit 2026, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted participation from 118 countries. He emphasized AI as a transformative technology, underscoring the Prime Minister’s vision to democratize it. India focuses on practical applications across healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance, prioritizing specialized models for cost-effective solutions.

19 February 2026 at 10:14 IST

Digital divide must not turn into AI divide: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, emphasized at the India AI Impact Summit the need to bridge the digital divide to prevent an AI divide, advocating for investment in infrastructure. He discussed the transformative potential of AI on the workforce and the emergence of new careers, citing professional YouTube creators.

19 February 2026 at 10:13 IST

AI Booming in India; Netherlands PM Praises AI Impact Summit 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026: During his visit to India, Prime Minister Dick Schoof praised the country's booming artificial intelligence sector at the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the importance of international cooperation for responsible AI development.

19 February 2026 at 10:07 IST

PM Modi Opens Ai Summit Highlighting Welfare and Innovation

Ai Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Day 4 of the summit at Bharat Mandapam, underscoring AI’s role in inclusive economic progress and Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - welfare and happiness for all. 

