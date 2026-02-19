Updated 19 February 2026 at 10:21 IST
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Tata Group Announces India's First AI-based Data Centre, Google Brings AI Hub In Vizag
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 continues in New Delhi with high-level participation from global leaders and industry captains. The summit reflects India’s intent to position itself as a central voice in shaping responsible, impactful AI governance and adoption.
- Tech News
- 1 min read
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi features global leaders discussing AI's role in inclusive growth. PM Modi emphasized societal benefits, while Minister Vaishnaw highlighted practical AI applications. Key changes included speaker updates and strategic roundtables, showcasing India's commitment to responsible AI governance.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Group unveiled plans for India’s first AI-driven data centre, marking a major leap in digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Google announced a new AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, strengthening India’s role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.
19 February 2026 at 10:21 IST
India is Working Across All Five Layers of the AI Stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw
At the India AI Summit 2026, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted participation from 118 countries. He emphasized AI as a transformative technology, underscoring the Prime Minister’s vision to democratize it. India focuses on practical applications across healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance, prioritizing specialized models for cost-effective solutions.
19 February 2026 at 10:14 IST
Digital divide must not turn into AI divide: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, emphasized at the India AI Impact Summit the need to bridge the digital divide to prevent an AI divide, advocating for investment in infrastructure. He discussed the transformative potential of AI on the workforce and the emergence of new careers, citing professional YouTube creators.
Advertisement
19 February 2026 at 10:13 IST
AI Booming in India; Netherlands PM Praises AI Impact Summit 2026
AI Impact Summit 2026: During his visit to India, Prime Minister Dick Schoof praised the country's booming artificial intelligence sector at the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the importance of international cooperation for responsible AI development.
19 February 2026 at 10:07 IST
PM Modi Opens Ai Summit Highlighting Welfare and Innovation
Ai Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Day 4 of the summit at Bharat Mandapam, underscoring AI’s role in inclusive economic progress and Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - welfare and happiness for all.
Advertisement
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 19 February 2026 at 10:17 IST