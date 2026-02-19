India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Tata Group Announces India's First AI-based Data Centre, Google Brings AI Hub In Vizag | Image: Republic

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi features global leaders discussing AI's role in inclusive growth. PM Modi emphasized societal benefits, while Minister Vaishnaw highlighted practical AI applications. Key changes included speaker updates and strategic roundtables, showcasing India's commitment to responsible AI governance.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Group unveiled plans for India’s first AI-driven data centre, marking a major leap in digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Google announced a new AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, strengthening India’s role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.