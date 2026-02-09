India AI Impact Summit 2026 to Feature Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, Demis Hassabis and Other Global Tech Leaders: What You Need to Know | Image: India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, is shaping up to be one of the largest global gatherings on artificial intelligence. The event will bring together leading figures from technology, academia, and policy, alongside India’s top ministers, to chart the future of AI governance and innovation.

The summit will run for five days, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event on February 19. Modi will also chair a special roundtable with CEOs of major technology companies, underscoring the government’s commitment to positioning India as a central player in the global AI ecosystem.

Global Leaders Attending

The speaker list includes some of the most influential names in technology:

- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google & Alphabet

- Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation

- Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

- Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA

- Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind

- Brad Smith, President & Vice Chair of Microsoft

- Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture

- Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

- Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys

- Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group

They will be joined by dozens of other CEOs, researchers, and policymakers, making this summit the first of its scale hosted in the Global South.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has described the summit as a landmark moment for India’s technology sector. He emphasised that the presence of global AI leaders in New Delhi reflects confidence in India’s growing design and innovation capabilities. Vaishnaw noted that the summit is not only about showcasing India’s strengths but also about building frameworks for safe, trusted, and inclusive AI.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently spoken about the vision of “AI for Humanity”, stressing that artificial intelligence must serve as a tool for inclusive growth and global cooperation. His participation in the summit signals the political weight behind India’s ambition to lead responsibly in the AI era.

What Will Be Discussed

The summit will feature deliberations across seven thematic “Chakras,” covering safe and trusted AI, human capital and skills, inclusion, democratising AI resources, innovation, economic growth, and resilience. With over 35,000 registrations from more than 100 countries, the event is expected to set the tone for how AI can be harnessed globally in the coming years.

For India, the Impact Summit is both a showcase and a statement of intent. By hosting leaders like Pichai, Gates, Altman, Huang, and Hassabis, alongside its own ministers, India is signalling that it wants to be at the forefront of shaping AI policy, innovation, and governance.