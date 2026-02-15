'India Leading Effort to Democratise Development of AI,' Say Tech Leaders Ahead of AI-Impact Summit

New Delhi: The AI-India Impact Summit that gets underway in the capital on Monday positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks, and scalable solutions for public good.

By linking policy with implementation and innovation with public purpose, the Summit establishes a structured approach to responsible AI deployment. It aligns technological advancement with inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The summit has attracted significant high-level engagement, more than 40 global and Indian CEOs expected to participate. Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric looks forward to this year's summit, saying that it is critical for energy technology to work with AI to ensure scalability of digital infrastructure.

"AI is accelerating faster than the energy systems it depends on. To sustain this momentum, we must make those systems more intelligent, efficient, and resilient so every watt goes further. That's the role of energy technology, where electrification, automation, and digitalisation work together with AI translating abundant data into intelligence," Blum said in a quote to MeitY.

"In India, this convergence is critical as the country rapidly scales its digital infrastructure, integrates renewables, focuses on grid stability, and accelerates to become one of the top 3 world economies. At Schneider Electric, our mission is to be your energy technology partner, building energy systems that are hyper-efficient & resilient, turning operating data into true energy intelligence, advancing opportunity, and inclusive access to the benefits of the AI revolution," he added.

The summit aims to work towards driving sustainable, resource-efficient AI systems that strengthen climate resilience and sustainability. In addition, it also looks to promote equitable access to foundational AI resources for inclusive innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

Christian Klein, CEO & Chairman, SAP SE say AI is a catalyst for inclusive growth for communities across the world.

"AI is not just a technological leap. It is a catalyst for inclusive growth and prosperity across communities worldwide. By combining trusted data with contextual AI, we can broaden access to innovation, empower people, and create opportunities that transcend borders," Klein said in a quote to MeitY.

"Through the AI Impact Summit, India is leading efforts to democratise the development and deployment of AI, ensuring that innovation opportunities and benefits reach organisations across all sectors. SAP supports this vision and mission, and we believe that Business AI has immense potential to boost growth, resilience, and competitiveness. AI represents a once in a generation opportunity to transform productivity, competitiveness, and quality of life across India's digital economy. Its real impact will come not from standalone models, but from platform thinking, where intelligence is embedded into digital foundations and scaled responsibly across enterprises and ecosystems," Klein added.

One of the key sectors that is seeing a transformation is Healthcare. The revolution of healthcare delivery in India is leveraging AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine, and surveillance tools across both public and private sectors. AI-powered tools, adopted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's various national programmes, are democratising healthcare expertise across India. For example, these tools enable frontline workers to screen for TB and diabetic retinopathy while supporting 282 million telemedicine consultations nationwide.

Roy Jakobs, President & CEO, Royal Philips says that in India the future of healthcare is designed to service the needs of the population and ensure improved health outcomes.

"The future of healthcare in India is a connected and accessible network of virtual and in-person care, enabled by the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and designed to meet the needs of a diverse population at scale. By leveraging interoperable digital health records alongside real-time and predictive insights, we can enable seamless collaboration across the patient journey - from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and long-term care. With trusted AI optimising workflows and improving system efficiency, healthcare professionals gain the time, clarity, and decision support to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality, compassionate care. This future is shaped by innovation, responsible AI and access to data, as well as strong public-private collaboration. A future with people at the centre and improved health outcomes for India," Jacobs said in a quote to MeitY.