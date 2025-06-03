India Leads AI Wave: ChatGPT Tops Charts, Here's How Indians Are Using it

ChatGPT has become a go-to app for Indians. The AI-supported chatbot is topping charts in India, and it is not just techies using it. More and more Indians are ditching search engines for conversations with the AI chatbot. This has helped the country secure the top spot in ChatGPT usage, with 13.5% of global users, beating the United States with 8.9% and Indonesia with 5.7%. Whether it is help with homework, writing a heartfelt note, or sorting through personal thoughts, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is gradually becoming an inconspicuous yet important part of the daily routine of many Indians.

According to the report, this surge in AI adoption is attributed to various factors like the large internet user base, strong and thriving tech industry, government support for digital transformation, and focus on regional languages. ChatGPT supports several Indian languages like Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. The improving mobile device affordability and internet speeds can also be stated as one of the important reasons for the rise in ChatGPT usage in India.

How are Indians using ChatGPT?

India is expected to continue leading the AI wave, and this trend is likely to lead to more AI startups emerging from India. Indians are using ChatGPT in various ways, including customer service, content creation, language support and in automation.

According to a study by DeskTime, 92.2% of Indian workplaces have allowed ChatGPT usage in their daily operations. India’s adoption of ChatGPT is significantly ahead of the United State,s which has 72.2% of its offices using ChatGPT.

Indians know how to make the best of everything, and this is the reason why ChatGPT is not just restricted to offices or a professional set-up. It has managed to enter the households, our daily chores and even into our kitchens. Here are some of the ways Indians are using ChatGPT in their daily lives,

Mom uses ChatGPT to send scolding text to her child

In a hilarious and cute episode shared by a user on Reddit, a mother who was taught to use ChatGPT by her child used it against them. The users shared the post on Reddit, saying “I taught my mom to use ChatGPT and this happened", accompanied by a screenshot of the text sent by their mother. It read "Tumne phir se paani ki bottle bhar kar fridge mein nahi rakhi? Kitni baar kaha hai ki jab bhi paani piyo, uske baad bottle bhar kar wapas fridge mein rakho. Itni laparwahi theek nahi hai. Zimmedaari seekho.” This text was completed by the “Want a softer or stricter version” giving away the name of its original creator.

To Mimic Scammers

ChatGPT holds several skills, and one of them is to mimic scammers. A video went viral on social media revealing ChatGPT mimicking an Indian Microsoft Scammer. The chatbot’s overdone response will surely crack you up. The chatbot captures the exaggerated Indian accent with the right mix of the style of scammers.

Making ChatGPT apologise because his wife is always right

Some Indians are using ChatGPT to expose its weaknesses. While some are attempting to confuse the bot with questions like who came first- egg or chicken, one user made the chatbot apologise because his wife is always right.

Man seeks grief support from ChatGPT and in response is asked to try mushrooms