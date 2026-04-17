India Smartphone Shipments Fall 3% in Q1 2026 as Price Hikes Hit Demand

India’s smartphone market declined 3 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, marking its weakest quarterly performance in six years, according to Counterpoint Research. The slowdown comes amid rising prices, cost pressures, and weakening consumer demand, signalling a challenging phase for the industry.

Affordability Pressure Starts Showing

A key factor behind the decline is a sharp increase in smartphone prices. More than 80 models saw average price hikes of around 15 per cent during the quarter, with further increases of 15 per cent to 20 per cent expected in the second quarter. The rise has been driven by higher component costs, particularly memory, along with currency-related pressures.

According to Counterpoint, these factors have created a clear affordability squeeze in the market, forcing brands to raise prices even as demand softens.

Market Likely to Stay Weak in Q2

The pressure is not expected to ease immediately. The research firm has warned that the second quarter of 2026 could see a double-digit decline in shipments, as higher prices continue to impact consumer buying decisions.

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This suggests that the current slowdown is not a one-off dip but part of a broader trend linked to rising costs and cautious spending.

Vivo Leads, Competition Remains Tight

Vivo led the Indian smartphone market in Q1 with a 21 per cent share, followed by Samsung and Oppo. The rankings indicate continued competition among the top three players, even as overall market volumes declined.

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Premium Segment Shows Mixed Trends

While the broader market struggled, the premium segment showed some resilience. Apple increased its share to 9 per cent, driven by sustained demand for the iPhone 17 series.

At the same time, Google emerged as the fastest-growing premium brand, with shipments rising 39 per cent year-on-year, supported by demand for AI-focused features.

A Market in Transition

The current slowdown highlights a shift in the Indian smartphone market. For years, growth was driven by affordability and upgrades across price segments. Now, rising costs are starting to test that model, especially in the mid-range where price sensitivity remains high.

At the same time, the premium segment continues to attract demand, indicating a widening gap between value-driven buyers and those willing to spend more.

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