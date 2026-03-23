India-Taiwan AI Collaboration Takes Center Stage at Convergence India 2026

New Delhi: India and Taiwan are stepping up cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, highlighted by the launch of the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at the Convergence India Expo 2026. The event, taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from March 23–25, is showcasing Taiwan’s technology strengths under the theme “Taiwan AI Tech Island.”

The pavilion, organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and executed by TAITRA, features more than 40 products from 17 award‑winning companies. Exhibits are divided into three zones -Edge AI and Industrial Computers, Next‑generation Data Storage Solutions, and Future Communication and Smart Mobility covering the full ecosystem from hardware to communications.

Speaking at the launch, Estela Chen, Executive Director of the Economic Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, said bilateral trade between India and Taiwan had reached a record USD 12.5 billion. She noted that Taiwanese firms are investing in India’s electronics, semiconductor, and automotive sectors, while Indian businesses are finding opportunities in Taiwan’s IT and engineering industries.

Representatives from leading Taiwanese companies demonstrated enterprise applications across industrial automation, edge computing, and secure data environments. Phison presented advanced AI storage solutions, ADLINK and IBASE showcased rugged edge AI platforms, Lanner highlighted AI‑driven network security appliances, and Wincomm displayed reliable edge AI computing systems for healthcare and industry.

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The pavilion also added a cultural element with a rap and dance performance themed around “Taiwan AI Tech Island.” Actor Taapsee Pannu attended as a special guest, underscoring Taiwan Excellence’s growing engagement in India.

Throughout the expo, the pavilion will host product demonstrations, guided tours, and interactive sessions to encourage collaboration between Indian enterprises and Taiwanese technology providers.

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