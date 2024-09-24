Published 19:36 IST, September 24th 2024
India to help South America, Africa build UPI-like digital payments system
NIPL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas, has held talks with at least 20 countries in Africa and South America.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
UPI-style digital payments system may arrive for Africa and South America soon. | Image: PIXABAY
