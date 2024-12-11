Indian Developer Wins Apple Watch App of The Year Award

Apple has announced the Apple Watch App of the Year award has been won by Lumy, a sun position tracking app developed by Indian developer Raja Vijayaraman. Lumy is a sun position tracking app for Apple Watch users, allowing them to set watch faces based on the data, plan their day, and schedule important events such as photography based on sunrises, sunsets, lighting conditions, and weather.

Chennai-based Vijayaraman has previously won the Apple Design Award for his calculator app called Calzy, which has time and again been featured as the App of the Day on the App Store. Apple also featured Lumy, which was ranked #27 on the App Store at the time of writing, in the September 2024 keynote during the Apple Watch Series 10 announcement and on its website.

In an interview in September, Vijayaraman noted that he was a visual effects (VFX) artist before he decided to develop apps after his first iPhone purchase. He has since developed over 10 apps for different Apple devices.

Lumy, a paid app, is among 17 apps and games, chosen from 45 finalists by App Store Editors, that Apple has recognised for the honour this year. “We are thrilled to honour this impressive group of developers who are harnessing the power of Apple devices and technology to deliver experiences that enrich the lives of users and have a profound impact on their communities. The remarkable achievements of this year’s winners demonstrate the incredible ingenuity that can be unlocked through apps,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

2024 App Store Award Winners

iPhone App of the Year: Kino

iPad App of the Year: Moises

Mac App of the Year: Adobe Lightroom

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: What If…? An Immersive Story

Apple Watch App of the Year: Lumy

Apple TV App of the Year: F1 TV

iPhone Game of the Year: AFK Journey

iPad Game of the Year: Squad Busters

Mac Game of the Year: Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey