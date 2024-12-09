Indian Workers Lead Global South in Adapting to AI, Tech Revolution: Report

With a majority of Indian professional actively seeking opportunities to upskill, the country has emerged as the global leader in technological adaptation, according to a report.

More than 70 per cent of Indian professionals are actively seeking opportunities to upskill, said the report released by the Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)-based Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC).

The report highlights the dynamic nature of India's job market, where artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are becoming integral.

"While global trust in governments to support upskilling remains low at 20 per cent, Indian respondents (31 per cent) and those in Saudi Arabia (35 per cent) demonstrated significantly higher confidence in their governments.

"In contrast, countries like the USA (15 per cent) and UK (12 per cent) reported markedly lower trust levels. Indian respondents also expressed 49 per cent trust in businesses, further emphasizing the private sector's role in workforce development," the report claims.

The report by GLMC, a forum for workforce development and labour market insights, also highlighted how rapidly evolving technologies are reshaping global employment.

The report underscores India's pivotal role in the Global South's response to artificial intelligence and automation, showcasing the country's workers as frontrunners in skill development and technological adaptation.

The report also said the urgency to reskill due to technological advancements is a shared concern among Indian workers, with 55 per cent fearing that their skills could become partially or fully obsolete within the next five years.

"This places India in line with the global trend, where similar concerns are expressed by 61 per cent in Brazil and 60 per cent in China, compared to lower levels in developed markets such as the UK (44 per cent) and Australia (43 per cent)," it said.