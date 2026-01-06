India’s AI Growth Driven by Five-Layer Architecture With Focus on Youth: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday said India's rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries has already delivered strong results. "AI applications are seeing nearly 33 per cent growth, reflecting the speed and scale at which the technology is being integrated," he said.

While speaking at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 in Jaipur, the minister said, “The government has launched the India AI Mission to strengthen the country's position in the global AI landscape.”

Emphasising the role of youth, he said a programme to train 10 lakh young people in AI skills has begun, with the initiative being launched from Rajasthan.

"The aim is to equip young people with AI skills so they can learn to apply AI in their lives, especially in small businesses, to increase productivity and reap the benefits," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Explaining India's AI ecosystem, the minister said it is based on a five-layer architecture. “The first layer is the application layer, where IT companies are collaborating to develop AI-driven solutions for industry use. The second layer consists of AI models, with over one million open-source models currently available globally, helping boost productivity and innovation.”

The third layer, he said, is the chip and semiconductor layer, which is advancing rapidly with major investments in computing infrastructure. "The fourth layer is data centres, with investments estimated at around $70 billion, forming the backbone of India's digital and AI infrastructure," Minister Viashnaw added.

Highlighting the importance of energy for AI growth, Vaishnaw said the fifth layer, which is energy, will be critical in the coming years. He added that the Prime Minister has taken steps to promote nuclear energy transparently through proposed legislation, positioning it as a major future source of clean, reliable power.

The minister said the integration of all five layers will form the foundation of India's long-term AI strategy and support sustainable technological growth.