India’s ‘First’ Mobile Operating System, NxtQuantum OS, Launched

NxtQuantum Technologies, which will launch its first smartphone lineup soon, has launched what it calls India’s first fully homegrown mobile operating system. The NxtQuantum OS, the company said, focuses on user privacy and control using Google Cloud’s zero-trust architecture. However, it essentially is a forked version of Android 15. The company claims data of NxtQuantum OS users will be stored on Google Cloud servers approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, allaying concerns about foreign data routing and unauthorised transmission.

What is NxtQuantum Technologies?

Founded by Madhav Sheth, who previously spearheaded Indian operations of Honor and Realme, NxtQuantum Technologies is a tech startup born in 2024 with a focus on technologies, such as smartphones and operating systems, tailored specifically for Indian consumers. The company claims NxtQuantum OS “represents our commitment to data sovereignty, ensuring that Indian users’ data stays within Indian borders, protected by MeitY-approved cloud infrastructure.”

“We’ve moved beyond treating privacy as a setting. NxtQuantum OS was designed from first principles—your phone should work for you, not against you,” said Sheth. “What you do on your device stays with you. Not even we can access it. That’s the level of trust and control this ecosystem will establish. And with Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure, we’re demonstrating that world-class privacy and national data governance can go hand in hand.”

What is NxtQuantum OS?

Developed within the Indian borders, NxtQuantum OS is an Android 15-based operating system that will debut on its AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse smartphones later this month. According to the company, this OS will store user data in India, enabling a privacy-focused experience for users, backed by Google’s zero-trust architecture that uses a consent-first model for data access. In simple words, NxtQuantum OS will not share or store data without user permission, and after the platform has received approval, the data will be stored only on Google Cloud servers within India.