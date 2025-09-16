Indkal Technologies raises USD 20 Million to Accelerate Growth of Wobble Displays

National, 16th September, 2025: Indkal Technologies, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer electronics companies, has raised USD 20 million in its Series B Bridge Round funding, led by existing investors, to fuel the growth of its brand, Wobble Displays. The company, a leader in smart technologies, has been at the forefront of innovation in televisions and displays, thanks to its strong R&D and development capabilities.

The fresh infusion of capital will be used to strengthen Indkal’s research and development, enhance its sales and service network, and expand the premium product portfolio of its brand Wobble Displays. It will also support the rollout of new display categories, build stronger after-sales infrastructure, and invest in marketing initiatives to reinforce Wobble Displays’ positioning as a high-end, homegrown brand.

As part of the journey, Wobble Displays will be launched in high-end, premium televisions and interactive displays that will feature top-of-the-line performance. To further strengthen Wobble’s positioning as a premium, contemporary, and consumer-centric brand, Indkal continues its association with Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador. His involvement is expected to resonate strongly with Indian consumers, elevating consumer trust, enhancing recall, and driving the adoption of Wobble’s new range of televisions and interactive displays.

With this funding, Wobble Displays launched the Maximus series, featuring a 116.5-inch screen, the largest television ever introduced in India. Alongside, the brand unveiled 98-inch and 86-inch models, firmly establishing Wobble Displays as a pioneer in large-format display technology. The milestone reflects Indkal’s ability to turn investment into breakthrough innovation and sets the stage for future expansion in the display market.

Commenting on the funding, Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said: “This round is a significant milestone in our journey with Wobble Displays. The investment not only validates our vision of building a world-class quality display technology brand from India, but also provides the strategic impetus to accelerate innovation, scale our service ecosystem, and create products that redefine home entertainment and business utility for Indian consumers. We are excited about this new infusion of capital from participating investors whose belief in our long-term vision will propel us into the next phase of Wobble Displays’ growth.”