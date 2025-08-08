Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched With Gaming-Focused Features, Starts at ₹19,499

Updated 8 August 2025 at 13:40 IST
Infinix has launched the GT 30 5G+, its new gaming-focused smartphone, which borrows features like shoulder triggers from its better-specced counterpart, the GT 30 Pro. The highlighted features of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ include a 144Hz high refresh-rate display, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a battery with 45W fast charging and bypass functionality.
The new Infinix phone comes in two configurations. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹19,499, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory costs ₹20,999. The GT 30 5G+ goes on sale from August 14 on Flipkart and Infinix’s online store in Pulse Green and Cyber Blue colourways.
Featuring the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design on the back, which includes customisable white LED lights, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs Android 15-based XOS 15, which includes two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
For photography, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ houses a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera with an LED flash support. The phone has an IR blaster to let users control supported appliances, such as an AC or TV. The GT 30 5G+ packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. With an IP64 rating for resistance against water and dust, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ offers connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GNSS.
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 13:40 IST