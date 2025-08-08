Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched With Gaming-Focused Features, Starts at ₹19,499

Infinix has launched the GT 30 5G+, its new gaming-focused smartphone, which borrows features like shoulder triggers from its better-specced counterpart, the GT 30 Pro. The highlighted features of the Infinix GT 30 5G+ include a 144Hz high refresh-rate display, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a battery with 45W fast charging and bypass functionality.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India

The new Infinix phone comes in two configurations. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at ₹19,499, while the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory costs ₹20,999. The GT 30 5G+ goes on sale from August 14 on Flipkart and Infinix’s online store in Pulse Green and Cyber Blue colourways.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ specifications

Featuring the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design on the back, which includes customisable white LED lights, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs Android 15-based XOS 15, which includes two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.