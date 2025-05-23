Infinix GT 30 Pro India Launch Date Announced: What to Expect

Infinix’s GT series of gaming phones will get a new phone next month. The company has announced it will launch the Infinix GT 30 Pro on June 3 in India in a post on X, which also shares its key details. The upcoming gaming phone will be available in Dark Flare and Blade White colours, featuring RGB LED lights as part of the company’s Cyber Mecha 2.0 Design. It will also offer 120fps gaming, which Infinix claims makes the phone “esports ready.”

“The device is tailor-made for high-performance mobile gaming users who demand both performance and style,” said Infinix India.

Other than these details, the specifications of the Infinix GT 30 Pro have also been confirmed since the phone originally arrived in Malaysia earlier this week. Except for the storage variants, price, and availability details, everything is out. It is also worth noting that the phone has a third Shadow Ash colourway, which the company has likely decided not to bring to the Indian market.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset will power the phone, which will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will also run Android 15-based XOS 15, offering several gaming-centric tools to enhance the experience. Its display measures 6.78 inches and uses an AMOLED panel with a 2.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the display. The Infinix GT 30 Pro will also house a 5500mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.