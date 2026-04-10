Inside OpenAI: Colleagues Say Sam Altman Lacks Programming Experience, Struggles With Core Machine Learning Concepts

New Delhi: At the center of the global AI boom stands Sam Altman - a leader widely credited with turning OpenAI into one of the most influential tech companies in the world. But a recent investigation has added a new layer to his public image, raising questions about how deeply he understands the technology he is helping scale.

According to accounts from current and former colleagues, Altman may not have strong hands-on experience in programming or machine learning. Several insiders suggested that while he is an effective strategist and communicator, his technical grounding is limited especially for someone leading a company at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

What insiders are saying

A detailed news report from The New Yorker includes internal discussions, documents, and interviews with people who have worked closely with Altman. Some engineers reportedly believe that he does not actively engage in coding and occasionally struggles with core machine learning concepts.

In a few instances, insiders claimed that Altman appeared to misuse or confuse basic AI terminology. These are not dramatic accusations, but they stand out because of the high-stakes environment in which OpenAI operates. When a company is building tools like ChatGP used by millions worldwide even small gaps in understanding can become a talking point internally.

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It’s important to note that these views are not universal. Not everyone within the company shares the same concerns, and many still see Altman as a highly capable leader.

Leader vs builder: a familiar Silicon Valley divide

Altman’s profile fits a common pattern in Silicon Valley - the non-technical or semi-technical CEO who leads through vision rather than code. His role has largely been about setting direction, raising funds, building partnerships, and pushing products into the mainstream.

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This kind of leadership is not unusual. Tech history is full of executives who didn’t write code but built companies by bringing the right people together. However, AI is different from many previous tech waves. The systems are complex, fast-moving, and carry real-world risks -from misinformation to safety concerns.

That’s why, for some insiders, the question isn’t whether Altman can code but whether he understands the nuances of the technology well enough to make critical decisions.

Tensions beneath the surface

The concerns about technical depth come alongside broader internal tensions that have surfaced in recent months. Reports point to disagreements over AI safety, transparency, and decision-making at the top level.

Figures like Ilya Sutskever, a key architect behind OpenAI’s research, were said to have grown increasingly cautious about how quickly AI systems were being developed and released. Others, including Dario Amodei, who later left to start a rival company, have also expressed concerns about the direction of advanced AI development.

Within this context, questions about Altman’s technical understanding take on more weight. They become part of a larger debate about who should be making decisions in one of the most sensitive areas of modern technology.

Despite the criticism, Altman remains one of the most influential figures in AI today. Under his leadership, OpenAI has moved from a research lab to a global powerhouse, shaping how millions interact with AI tools daily.