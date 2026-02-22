Instagram Boss Adam Mosseri Calls 16-Hour Teen Scroll “Problematic, Not Addiction” as World Moves to Ban Kids From Social Media

New Delhi: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has drawn criticism after telling a Los Angeles courtroom that a teenager’s 16-hour single-day use of Instagram was “problematic” but not “addiction.” His comment, comparing marathon scrolling to binge-watching a TV show, has been branded by many as downplaying the risks of excessive social media use.

Mosseri’s testimony is part of a six-week trial that could set a precedent for holding social media companies accountable for the mental health impact on minors. The lead plaintiff, identified as K.G.M., claims Instagram contributed to her struggles. Mosseri insisted that while long hours online may look extreme, they don’t always equate to clinical addiction.

Global Crackdown on Kids’ Social Media Use

The trial comes at a time when governments worldwide are tightening rules on children’s access to social platforms. Australia and Malaysia have already banned adolescents under 16 from using social media, while France, Denmark, and the UK are considering similar laws. The push reflects growing alarm over excessive screen time among children, with U.S. studies showing kids aged 8 to 18 spend an average of 7.5 hours daily on screens.

The Bigger Debate

Mosseri’s defense highlights the central question: when does heavy use become harm? Critics argue that calling 16 hours of scrolling merely “problematic” ignores the real dangers of compulsive engagement. Research has linked short-form video and endless scrolling to declining attention spans and worsening mental health.

The Irony of Tech Leaders

Adding to the debate, Silicon Valley’s own moguls often impose strict limits at home. Apple’s Steve Jobs banned iPads for his kids, Microsoft’s Bill Gates withheld smartphones until age 14, and investor Peter Thiel allows his children just 90 minutes of screen time per week. Their private rules stand in stark contrast to the platforms they promote publicly.

For Instagram, the trial is more than a legal battle, it’s a test of whether social media companies can continue to frame heavy use as “engagement” rather than harm. Mosseri’s insistence on separating addiction from problematic use may resonate with some, but for many parents and policymakers, his words only underscore the need for stricter regulation.