Instagram Down Again: Users Across India Report Feed, Reels and Login Issues

Users across India are facing fresh problems on Instagram today (Saturday), just hours after a brief disruption earlier in the day. Many say their home feed is not refreshing, Reels ae not loading, and direct messages are failing to send.

The issue appears to be intermittent but widespread, with complaints rising sharply in the afternoon. While parent company Meta has not officially confirmed an outage, real-time tracking platform Downdetector shows a clear spike in user reports.

According to Downdetector data, the biggest problems are linked to the app itself and the feed. Around 42 per cent of users reported issues with the app not working properly, while 41 per cent said their feed or timeline was stuck or not updating. A smaller number, about 9 per cent, reported login problems.

The outage map indicates that complaints are coming from multiple regions, with visible clusters in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and parts of southern India. The pattern suggests the issue is not limited to a single location but affecting users across different networks.

Advertisement

Map of reported Instagram problems

Many users said they were seeing old posts repeatedly or could not load new content at all. Others reported that Reels either took too long to load or failed completely. Messaging features also appeared unstable for some.

This is the second disruption reported within the same day, pointing to a possible technical glitch rather than a full-scale global outage. So far, there is no official timeline on when services will fully stabilise.

Advertisement