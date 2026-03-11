Instagram Down Worldwide: Thousands Report Messaging, DM And App Loading Issues On Meta Platform

Instagram users facing messaging and app loading issues during global outage on Meta platform | Image: X

Meta’s Instagram faced a service disruption on Wednesday morning, with Downdetector recording a spike of over 4,700 user reports.

Thousands of Instagram users flagged connectivity issues as the platform suffered a significant technical breakdown, and the messaging service was delayed.

According to Downdetector data, more than 4,700 complaints were lodged. The primary issue with the direct messaging feature left many unable to send or receive private chats.

The Surge In Reports

The outage, which primarily crippled the platform’s Direct Messaging (DM) feature, left users unable to send, receive, or even load their private conversations.

The disruption began around 8:45 AM IST (March 11, 2026), according to real-time monitoring site Downdetector. Within minutes, complaints skyrocketed from a few hundred to over 10,000 logged reports globally.

While the United States experienced the technical glitch, with major hubs like Los Angeles, New York, and Phoenix reporting the highest density of issues, users in India and the UK also flagged a sudden drop in app performance.

Technical data suggests that the outage was highly specific, as 71% of users reported issues with the mobile app itself, 20% struggled with server connections, and 5% found their main feeds and timelines frozen.

‘Am I Cooked?’: Social Media Reacts

As is tradition with major platform failures, the Instagram users immediately flooded X to confirm they weren't the only ones receiving a "Failed to send" notification.

The phrase “I’m cooked”, Gen Z shorthand for being in a hopeless state, began trending as users cut off mid-conversation.

“I thought I was being ghosted or blocked until I checked X,” one user wrote.

“Instagram is officially cooked. My DMs are a ghost town," said another user.

Silence from Meta

Despite the widespread frustration, Meta Platforms has yet to issue a formal statement or an "all-clear."

The company’s official status page remained ironically green for several hours, showing no known issues, even as thousands of reports continued to pour in.