Instagram Edits, New App for Editing Reels-Ready Videos, Now Available

Instagram has finally rolled out its video editing app, Edits. The rival to TikTok’s CapCut, Edits, was announced in January with a launch timeline of March. Edits will help creators on Instagram edit videos, including adding or removing audio and photos in them, and is now available on Android and iOS for free.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Edits is CapCut, “but more for creators than casual video makers.” He said Edits users will have “a dedicated tab for inspiration, another for keeping track of early ideas, a much higher-quality camera, all the editing tools you’d expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and — if you decide to share your videos on Instagram — powerful insights into how those videos perform.”

What is Instagram Edits?

Edits is an app “designed for creators,” according to the description on app marketplaces. It offers tools for editing videos, a few of which are not available in the Instagram app. Users can also track notes and ideas, along with video performance. Edits also has a dedicated section to show trending reels, the format of which can be copied to make fresh videos. It also has professional tools such as chroma screens and video overlays, which Instagram says set Edits apart from CapCut in more ways than one.