Instagram Finally Lets You Edit Comments, But Only Within a 15-Minute Window

Instagram has started rolling out a long-requested feature that allows users to edit their comments after posting, bringing the platform in line with most other social media apps. The update introduces a limited window for edits, addressing one of the more basic frustrations users have had for years.

15 Minutes to Fix Your Mistakes

With the new feature, users can edit a comment within 15 minutes of posting it. During this window, there is no limit on how many times a comment can be modified. Once the time limit expires, the comment becomes permanent, unless it is deleted and reposted.

The edit option appears below the comment, making it accessible directly after posting.

Edited Comments Will Be Labelled

Instagram is also adding transparency to the feature. Any comment that has been modified will carry an “Edited” label, indicating that changes have been made. However, users will not be able to see previous versions of the comment, only the final edited version.

Advertisement

Ending the Delete-and-Repost Habit

Until now, users had no way to correct typos or rephrase a comment without deleting it entirely and posting it again. The new feature removes that friction, especially for users who actively engage in conversations, including creators and brands managing large volumes of replies.

Rolling Out Globally

The comment editing feature is being rolled out to users globally, although availability may vary depending on the region and app version. It follows a broader trend across social platforms to give users more control over their posts and interactions after publishing.