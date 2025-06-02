Instagram For iPad Coming Soon, Here is What It Means for You

After WhatsApp that recently made its debut on iPad, after a long wait, now there are talks that Instagram may also be soon making its way to the iPadOS. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta is developing and testing a dedicated Instagram app for iPads. Gurman informs that the Meta is app development is in “full steam” and if everything stays on track, it could be this year.

Despite being one of the widely used photo-sharing apps, Instagram does not have a native app on iPad. Ofcourse one can access the social media via web login but it is not a best way to access the platform.

The news of Instagram coming soon to iPad is a pretty big deal for anyone who has ever tried using the app on iPad and felt stuck with the iPhone version. A native Instagram app for iPad means a dedicated app, finally, that, instead of the stretched-out phone version, offers a proper interface built for the iPad's screen. This means a better layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos. Easier access to DMs, Stories, and Reels without difficult navigation. A dedicated Instagram app also means more space to view and edit posts, which is great if you're a creator or manage accounts

With a dedicated app for an iPad, you can also expect to use Instagram alongside other apps using the split screen or Slide Over mode-without it feeling cramped or glitchy. It will also help creators and power users. If you post a lot, edit on your iPad, or run multiple accounts, expect the version to make your workflow way smoother. Uploads, captioning, and switching between accounts will feel seamless. Reels, Stories, carousels- everything should also look better.