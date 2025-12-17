Instagram for TV Arrives: How to Watch Reels, Browse Channels and Use Multiple Accounts on Your TV | Image: Instagram

Instagram is bringing its short‑form video experience to the biggest screen in the house. The company has begun testing Instagram for TV, a new app that lets users watch Reels, browse interest‑based channels and switch between multiple accounts directly on their television. However, the test is currently limited to the United States and available only on Amazon Fire TV devices, with wider availability expected later.

Reels Come to the Big Screen

According to the company, users have increasingly been watching Reels together, prompting the test to understand how short videos translate to a shared, lean‑back viewing experience. Once logged in, viewers see Reels organised into themed channels covering music, sports highlights, travel clips, trending moments and more. Videos play automatically with sound, removing the need to scroll or tap. The interface is designed to mimic TV‑style browsing rather than the rapid‑fire swiping familiar on mobile.

Multiple Accounts and Easy Setup

The app supports up to five accounts, allowing different members of a household to maintain personalised feeds. Users can sign in directly on their Fire TV or open the TV app from a bookmark inside the Instagram mobile app. Instagram says people can even create a separate account specifically for TV viewing if they prefer to keep recommendations distinct.

How to Watch Instagram Reels on Your TV

Early Test With More Features Planned

Instagram describes this rollout as an early test, with several features still in development. The company is exploring options such as using a phone as a remote control, easier channel‑surfing tools, shared feeds for group viewing and better ways to follow favourite creators from the TV interface.

For now, the focus is on understanding how people watch Reels on a television and which features make the experience feel natural. As the test expands, Instagram is expected to bring the app to more streaming devices and additional countries.

