Published 20:24 IST, January 15th 2025
Instagram Goes Down, Several Users Report Issues in Accessing Their Feeds
There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform.
- Tech
- 1 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Instagram is currently inaccessible in several parts of the world. | Image: Reuters
Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the US on Wednesday morning, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 9:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
