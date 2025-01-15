sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:24 IST, January 15th 2025

Instagram Goes Down, Several Users Report Issues in Accessing Their Feeds

There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Instagram
Instagram is currently inaccessible in several parts of the world. | Image: Reuters

Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the US on Wednesday morning, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 10,440 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 9:02 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

