Instagram Head Urges Social Media Companies To Offer More Context on AI Content
Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri has added to the debate on the increased use of generative artificial intelligence to create social media posts and images. In a series of posts on Meta’s alternative to X (formerly Twitter), Mosseri has urged social media platforms to offer more context on AI content because the lines between what is AI-generated and what is real have blurred significantly. Doing this, he argued, would help users verify online content's authenticity.
“Whether or not you’re a bull or a bear in the technology, generative AI is clearly producing content that is difficult to discern from recordings of reality, and improving rapidly,” said Moserri in a post. He highlighted that while “internet platforms” are already enabling AI labels for generated content “as best as we can,” there will always be “some content” that will escape the labels. That, he argued, could mislead users, especially when “not all misrepresentations will be generated with AI.”
Mosseri said that social media platforms need to provide more context “about who is sharing” so users can decide whether to trust that content. His concerns stem from the inundation of AI-generated content on social media platforms. AI services such as Meta’s Llama, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E, and X’s Grok-2 AI allow users to create hyper-realistic images, which many users find hard to tell apart.
That is why platforms such as X and BlueSky have moderation systems in place, tagging AI generated and human-created content with additional notes to provide context. X’s Community Notes and BlueSky’s custom moderation filters help users identify such content. However, Meta does not have a similar content moderation system. Mosseri’s call for content moderation and tools that offer context will likely arrive with an upcoming update. While it is unclear what that system would look like for Meta’s platforms, including Threads, the company has often been inspired by BlueSky for new features and services.
