Instagram Is Working on an Update That Could Change How You Scroll Reels in App | Image: Reuters

Instagram is testing a new update that could significantly change the way users interact with Reels and your fingers will thank you for it.

The Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform is introducing a much-requested feature aimed at making Reels browsing more seamless: automatic scrolling. While Instagram hasn’t made a formal announcement yet, reports suggest that this feature is currently in testing and is expected to roll out widely in the coming weeks.

The feature is designed to reduce the need for repeated screen taps or swipes, especially for users who spend extended periods watching Reels on the app. With this update, Reels will automatically transition from one video to the next without requiring manual input - a small change with the potential to make a big impact on user comfort and experience.

For users who often binge-watch Reels or use the platform while multitasking, this could be a game-changer. Not only does it improve accessibility, but it also caters to a more passive viewing experience, much like what users are familiar with on platforms like TikTok or YouTube autoplay.

How to Enable the Feature

Once the feature rolls out to your device, enabling it will be simple. When watching any Reel, tap the three-dot menu located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. You’ll see an option to turn on Auto Scroll. Once activated, the app will begin automatically moving to the next Reel after each video ends.

Importantly, this setting is optional. Users can choose to toggle it on or off based on their personal preference, offering flexibility and control over how they consume content.

India: The Largest Market for Reels

India remains Instagram’s largest Reels market globally, boasting a user base of over 380 million. Reels have become a cornerstone of the app’s engagement strategy, with reports indicating that they account for more than half of the total time users spend on Instagram. In such a scenario, a feature that enhances ease of use during long scrolling sessions becomes necessary.