Instagram Launches Instants: Ephemeral Photo Sharing Feature Takes Direct Aim at Snapchat

Instagram on Tuesday launched Instants, a new feature that lets users share spontaneous, unedited photos with friends that disappear after being viewed, along with a companion standalone app for quicker camera access. The feature is available globally on Instagram starting today, while the Instants app is rolling out in select countries on iOS and Android.

The mechanics are straightforward. Instants live in the bottom right corner of the Instagram inbox, where shared photos appear as a stack. Users tap a camera button, add an optional caption before shooting rather than after, and send directly to either their Close Friends list or mutuals, accounts they follow back. There is no further editing. The photos disappear after the recipient views them, though they are saved in a private archive accessible only to the sender for up to a year, and can be compiled into a recap posted to Stories.

An undo button appears immediately after sharing, giving users a brief window to retract an instant before it is seen. A snooze function allows recipients to temporarily stop seeing incoming Instants from their inbox without permanently blocking or muting anyone.

The feature's resemblance to Snapchat's core mechanic is self-evident. Disappearing photos sent between mutuals, no editing tools, a separate companion app for faster camera access. This is consistent with Meta's broader product strategy: identify a competing format that has demonstrated user behaviour, integrate a version of it into Instagram's significantly larger distribution network, and let scale do the rest. It worked with Stories, borrowed from Snapchat in 2016. It largely worked with Reels, borrowed from TikTok in 2020. Instants follows the same playbook.

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The privacy and safety architecture built around Instants is more considered than the feature's casual framing might suggest. Screenshots and screen recordings are blocked. Instants are visible only to chosen audiences, not to the broader follower base. For teenage users, the feature automatically falls under Teen Accounts supervision with no additional setup required: time spent on Instants counts towards the existing daily Instagram time limit, Sleep Mode restricts access between 10 PM and 7 AM, and parents who already supervise a teen's Instagram account are notified the first time their teen downloads the Instants app. The existing block, mute, and restrict tools all carry over.

The standalone Instants app is the more strategically interesting element of the launch. Instagram's core app has grown considerably in surface area over the years, and the friction involved in opening it, navigating past the feed, and reaching the camera is non-trivial compared to an app that opens directly to a capture interface. The companion app addresses that gap without requiring Meta to simplify Instagram itself, which carries its own commercial trade-offs around engagement and advertising surface. It is a clean architectural solution to a problem that is partly of Instagram's own making.