Do You Know? Instagram Now Allows Users Reorder Carousel Posts After Publishing | Image: X

Los Angeles: If you love posting multiple photos and videos in a carousel post on Instagram but have been frustrated by not being able to reorder them after uploading, worry not.

Instagram has now updated this feature. The new feature allows users to easily reorder images or videos in a carousel by simply long-pressing and dragging them to their desired position.

As per 9to5mac, here's how to reorder a carousel:

Tap on your profile, then tap on a carousel post.

Tap the "..." menu in the top right corner.

Tap “Edit”.

Long-press a photo or video, then drag it left or right to reorder it.

Carousel reordering might not be accessible to all users at the moment, but this feature could become available to everyone soon.

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PS: This is only a reordering feature. Adding new media to an existing carousel is still not possible.

In August 2024, the platform expanded the carousel limit to 20 images or videos, allowing for richer and more detailed storytelling.