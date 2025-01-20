Instagram Reels Can Now Be up to 3-Minutes Long

Instagram has extended the time limit for Reels because the existing limit of 90 seconds was “just too short for those who want to share longer stories.” Creators can now upload Reels that are up to three minutes long on Instagram. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the new change is an implementation of the feedback, but it conveniently comes at a time when TikTok — which has allowed three-minute-long videos for a while — faces uncertainty about continuing its operations in the US.

“You can now upload reels up to three minutes long,” said Mosseri in a blog post. “Hope this helps.”

The new time limit for Instagram Reels is part of several changes Mosseri announced around the time when TikTok’s future hangs in the balance. Aligning with the Biden administration’s law — which was also upheld by the US Supreme Court, TikTok started winding up its services, preventing its users from accessing the app. However, it prompted users that only Donald Trump can save the app, which he did while speaking at a pre-swearing ceremony rally.

Instagram has also announced a new video editing app called Edits, similar to CapCut — another app owned by TikTok owner ByteDance. According to Mosseri, Edits is CapCut but a lot more than that, offering users more professional tools to edit videos and keep track of them. He also hopes that Edits could become as popular as CapCut, which remains blocked in the US even after TikTok started resuming its services in the US.