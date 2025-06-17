Instagram’s Upcoming Feature Will Let You Repost Photos, Videos Like X

Instagram appears to have begun testing a new feature that will let you repost posts, similar to how you reshare posts on X (formerly Twitter). Reposting will let you create a new post, combining their original content and someone else’s content, through which you can share your views or opinions on a topic, photo, or video on Meta’s social network.

TechCrunch has reported that the ability to repost posts has been in development since at least 2022. That means Meta is serious about this feature, especially with the already-available functionality to reshare Stories that you have been tagged in. However, this functionality will let you reshare posts in your Instagram feed. Several users resort to different third-party apps to repost content on Instagram, so native functionality will help.

According to the report, the repost feature may not sit well with everyone because the app is already cluttered with tools like Stories, Reels, DMs, Notes, and, obviously, advertisements. However, it may become a powerful tool for individuals who enjoy sharing content aligned with their views or interests, much like they can reshare content on platforms like X. Resharing content would also help original creators get proper citations, as the current mechanism is misused to lift content without permission.

Since the repost feature is currently in testing, it may not be available to everyone. However, once a stable rollout begins, you may start seeing the feature. Meta has not officially said a word on the feature.