Intel Appoints Former Trump Economic Adviser to Lead Government Affairs

Intel on Monday appointed an economic adviser to U.S. President Trump as its head of government affairs, months after the U.S. government took a 10% stake in the U.S. chipmaker. Intel said that Robin Colwell, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the National Economic Council, has been appointed to head its government affairs office. The position had been vacant after Bruce Andrews, who had worked in the Commerce Department under then-President Barack Obama, left Intel after November's U.S. elections.