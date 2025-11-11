Intel Loses AI Leader Sachin Katti to OpenAI as CEO Tan Lip-Bu Takes Charge of AI Operations

Intel’s Chief Technology and AI Officer, Sachin Katti, is leaving the company to join OpenAI. He shared the news on the social media platform X, expressing gratitude for his four-year journey at Intel, where he led efforts in networking, edge computing, and artificial intelligence. At OpenAI, Katti will be responsible for building the compute infrastructure needed for artificial general intelligence. His appointment was confirmed by OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who described Katti’s role as central to scaling the company’s next-generation AI systems.

Intel responded by reaffirming its commitment to artificial intelligence as one of its highest strategic priorities. The company stated that it remains focused on executing its technology and product roadmap across emerging AI workloads. Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, will now oversee the company’s AI operations following Katti’s departure. A spokesperson thanked Katti for his contributions and wished him success in his new role.

Katti’s exit comes amid a major leadership reshuffle at Intel that began in January 2025 and continued into the following months. These changes were part of a broader strategy to simplify the company’s management structure, reduce costs, and accelerate its turnaround. Lip-Bu Tan officially became CEO in March 2025, after a period of interim leadership. Rob Bruckner was appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer. Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who had served Intel for over 30 years, departed, and her role as chief executive of Intel Products was eliminated.

Intel also formed a new Central Engineering Group led by Srinivasan “Srini” Iyengar to build a custom silicon business. Kevork Kechichian, formerly of Arm, joined as executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group. Jim Johnson assumed the role of senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. Naga Chandrasekaran’s role was expanded to consolidate Foundry Services under his leadership as executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer of Intel Foundry. Several senior executives began reporting directly to the CEO as part of Intel’s plan to flatten its organisational structure.