Internet Across Iran Cut Off, Social Media Posts Suggest Citing Cloudfare Radar

Internet connectivity in Iran appears to have been sharply curtailed on mobile networks, with Cloudflare Radar showing a steep collapse in the country’s IPv6 footprint and traffic share. According to social media posts, the data describes the disruption as consistent with a deliberate throttling rather than a routine outage.

What the data is showing

Cloudflare Radar said Iran’s “announced IPv6 address space” dropped by about 98.5 per cent, alongside a fall in IPv6 traffic share from roughly 12 per cent to about 1.8 per cent, which it linked to the government “selectively” blocking internet access amid protests. IPv6 is widely used in mobile infrastructure, so a sharp IPv6 drop can disproportionately affect mobile users trying to reach services outside the country.

NetBlocks, which monitors connectivity and digital rights, also said it was seeing problems with internet access across multiple providers in Iran, reinforcing reports that the disruption is not isolated to a single network.

What sparked the disruption

The National reports that social unrest has spread across Iran for nearly two weeks, with demonstrations continuing as authorities tighten controls. It notes that Iran has a precedent for restricting internet access, pointing to temporary curbs imposed last year during missile exchanges with Israel, when the country’s communications ministry announced “temporary restrictions” due to “special conditions.”

Why “full blackout” is harder now

The same report argues that completely shutting down the internet has become more difficult as low-earth-orbit services such as Starlink proliferate, even though most people in Iran do not have the required terminals. In recent hours, users have tagged Elon Musk on X, asking him to enable Starlink access for Iran.

Caution on terminology

While posts describe the situation as an “internet cut off,” the available indicators cited here specifically point to a major IPv6 disruption and broader connectivity issues, suggesting throttling or selective blocking rather than confirming a total nationwide blackout across all protocols and providers.