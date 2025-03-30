iOS 19 Launch at WWDC 2025: What to Expect With Siri, Apple Intelligence

Apple is hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, during which it is expected to announce the next versions of the operating systems powering the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, Vision Pro, and TV. However, all eyes will be on the next iPhone software, dubbed iOS 19. Reports are rife that the iOS 19 update will be a major upgrade to the iPhone’s software in years, bringing a new design, enhanced Apple Intelligence features, and several other under-the-hood optimisations.

iOS 19’s appeal compared to iOS 18 and older versions will be based on how better Apple’s AI services, including Siri, would become. At least three major upgrades to Apple’s voice assistant, which were previously expected to be part of the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, could make their way in the next major iOS version. Similarly, Apple Intelligence may undergo expansion to receive more features across functionalities, such as Image Playground, Genmoji, and Notification Summaries.

Hey Siri, be better!

Siri’s dated capabilities against its rivals have become a sore point, so much so that Apple reportedly had to rejig the dedicated teams to fast-track the development of the three tentpole features: personal context, on-screen awareness, and actions in apps. These capabilities would have allowed Siri to understand the user’s intent by correlating it with their data, see through the iPhone’s screen to understand what is on it for contextual answers and take action on the user’s behalf. The bottom line is these proposed features would have turned Siri into a version that would increase the iPhone’s appeal significantly.

These features have been in development for a while, initially expected to be out with the iOS 18.4 update slated to arrive in April. However, a series of delays prompted Apple to push the rollout timeline indefinitely, ever so embarrassingly for the company already struggling to keep up with Samsung and Google.