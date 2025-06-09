iOS 26: Apple Unveils Biggest Redesign To iPhone Software With Liquid Class UI, New Features In Camera, Call Apps and More

iOS 26: Apple has unveiled iOS 26 with its liquid glass design language, unifying the User Interface experience across all Apple products. The iOS 26 will be coming as Apple’s biggest design update ever.

Revealing the updates in their annual event at the WWDC 2026, Apple renamed its software to 26 across all its devices including iPhone, WatchOS, tv OS, MAC OS, and iPAD OS.

Apple has introduced its unique liquid glass feature giving a more translucent look to its UI or software across all its devices.

In iOS, Apple has redesigned its multiple Apps including Phone, iMessage, Camera, Photos, Music, Face Time, Maps, Games among others.

Apple has also brought a host of new features in Apple Intelligence including LIVE translation and a more unified, inbuilt and smooth integration of Apple Intelligence in the iPhone.

New Phone App in iOS 26

Apple has updated the Phone App with new features like intuitive layout to navigate the app, call screening on live voicemail that will automatically answers the call in the background, on unwanted calls.

Apple redesigns Camera app in iOS 26

The new Photos app in iOS 26 has been updated with liquid glass design and more features.

Apple introduces backgrounds in Messages

Apple has introduced new features in iMessage. Now users will be able to put backgrounds or backgrounds wallpaper in their iMessage App.

Further in the iMessage, Apple Intelligence will be able to suggest polls on group chats, whose typing feature, users will be able to send and receive Apple Pay.

Besides this, Apple has unveiled new screening tools for iMessage to filter spam messages.

The new FaceTime app in iOS 26 has also been updated with new layout.

Besides this, Apple has introduced live translation in Messages, FaceTime and Calls.

The Apple Music app will also get new features in iOS 26 like pinning your favourite artists on the app homepage, auto mix through which users can mix two songs, new update in lyrics and more.

AutoMix in Apple Music will use intelligence to seamlessly mix from one song to the next like a DJ, time stretching and beatmatching. And Lyrics Translation will help understand the meaning behind your favourite songs.

Further in the iPhone lock screen, Apple has introduced new features including animated artwork on the Lock Screen, that will now expand to full screen, interactive or 3D album art.

In the photos app, Apple has introduced easy access to search and 3D effects to experience photos in a new spatial scene. In Safari, web pages will navigate from edge to edge.

Apple has also updated the CarPlay as now users will be able to use widgets including other features.