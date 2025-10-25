iOS 26.1 Will Let Google Photos, Other Apps Back Up Photos in the Background

Apple is finally giving third‑party photo apps the kind of background privileges once reserved for its Photos app. With the upcoming iOS 26.1 update, apps like Google Photos and OneDrive will be able to automatically back up pictures and videos, even when your iPhone is locked or you’ve switched to another app.

How it works

According to Apple’s developer documentation (via 9to5Mac), iOS 26.1 introduces a new Background Resource Upload extension within the PhotoKit framework. The feature enables photo apps to hand off tasks to the system itself, which manages network conditions, power efficiency, and timing on their behalf. That means uploads continue seamlessly without needing the app open, ending a long‑standing frustration for iPhone users reliant on non‑Apple cloud services.

Apple describes the process as one that allows “seamless cloud backup experiences” by automatically queuing and processing uploads in the background. Developers must integrate the new extension and request necessary permissions, but once enabled, the system takes over job scheduling and retries failed uploads when connectivity improves.

Why it matters

Until now, only iCloud Photos had deep system‑level access for truly continuous sync. Third-party apps, such as Google Photos, typically pause uploads when closed or after a few minutes of inactivity due to iOS power-management limits. Many resorted to workarounds, like triggering background activity through location services to keep backups alive. The new PhotoKit extension levels the playing field, allowing reliable auto‑backup experiences across ecosystems.

Privacy and control

Apple says express user consent is required for upload privileges, and apps must disclose how data is handled. Each service will still store content within its own cloud; iOS simply ensures upload continuity without compromising background energy safeguards.

Coming soon

The feature is currently in beta and part of the iOS 26.1 developer builds, with a broad release expected later this month alongside bug fixes and security updates. For users, it’s one of those quietly transformative additions, one that finally makes Google Photos on iPhone feel as effortless as Apple’s own photo backup.