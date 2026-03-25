iOS 26.4 Now Available in India: What’s New for iPhones

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.4 for iPhone users in India, bringing a mix of practical improvements, small feature additions, and a few long-awaited fixes rather than any major overhaul.

The update builds on iOS 26’s broader design and AI push but takes a more grounded approach, focusing on everyday usability. To download, go to iPhone Settings > General > Software update and begin the process after the update appears for your device.

One of the most noticeable changes is a fix to the long-standing keyboard issue. Users had reported missed keystrokes and inconsistent typing accuracy in previous versions, especially while typing quickly. With iOS 26.4, Apple has addressed this, improving responsiveness and reducing input errors.

Apple is also expanding AI-led features, but in a controlled way. Apple Music gets a new AI-powered playlist creation tool that can generate playlists based on text prompts, along with a dedicated Concerts section that highlights nearby live shows based on listening habits.

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Beyond music, the update adds offline song recognition through Shazam, allowing users to identify tracks without an internet connection and sync results later.

There are also smaller but noticeable additions across the system. Apple has introduced a new set of emojis, including options like an orca and a trombone, continuing its regular emoji updates.

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Security has also been tightened, with features like Stolen Device Protection now enabled by default, adding another layer of protection for user data.

Other updates include improvements to Apple Podcasts with support for video playback, refinements in accessibility settings, and general performance enhancements aimed at making the system smoother overall.