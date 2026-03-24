iOS 26.4 to Bring New Features for iPhone, But When Is It Rolling Out?

iOS 26.4 is expected to be available sometime this week. | Image: Apple

Apple’s next iPhone update, iOS 26.4, is shaping up to be less about big announcements and more about fixing what hasn’t been working smoothly.

The update focuses on improving everyday interactions across the system. One of the most noticeable changes is a fix to the keyboard, which has been a long-standing frustration for users. Apple has improved typing accuracy, especially during fast input, addressing an issue where characters would randomly fail to register.

Beyond fixes, iOS 26.4 brings a set of smaller but practical additions. New emojis are expected to be part of the update, including options like an orca, trombone, and other additions from the latest Unicode release.

There are also incremental improvements across apps. Apple Music is expected to get smarter discovery features and refinements, while system apps continue to receive subtle usability tweaks rather than major redesigns.

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What stands out is what isn’t arriving yet. The more advanced, AI-powered Siri experience that Apple has been working on is still delayed and may not fully arrive with this update. Reports say smarter Siri is now expected sometime towards the end of 2026, likely around the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold.

This reinforces a familiar pattern. Apple is taking a slower, more controlled approach to rolling out AI features, prioritising stability over speed.

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Only after all of that comes the obvious question.

When Is iOS 26.4 Rolling Out?

Based on Apple’s release pattern and current testing stage, iOS 26.4 is expected to roll out in late March, with some reports pointing to a window around March 23–25. The Release Candidate build has already been pushed to testers, which usually means the public rollout is just days away, unless Apple hits any last-minute issues.