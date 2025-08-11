iPhone 15 Drops to Under ₹62,000 for Online Customers—But Should You Buy It?

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone and the iPhone 16 is out of your budget, the iPhone 15 can be considered if you are okay with the compromises. Launched in 2023, the iPhone 15 features a Dynamic Island on the display, a USB-C port, and a 48MP main camera. It is among the fastest phones in its price category now, but whether it makes sense to buy it in 2025 depends on what you want from your phone.

Before discussing the pros and cons of buying an iPhone 15 in 2025, let us get the deal out of our way. Flipkart has listed the iPhone 15 at a discounted price of ₹64,900, as opposed to the original price of ₹69,900. You can sweeten the deal if you choose to pay using an ICICI Bank or SBI card. Each transaction made using an eligible card will get you ₹3,000 off. That brings the price of the iPhone 15 to ₹61,900.

While not the best, this deal is good enough for anyone who wants a cheaper iPhone. The iPhone 16e is also an option, available at discounted prices on Flipkart and other shopping platforms. But it has a single camera and lacks wireless charging. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 lacks support for Apple Intelligence and features an Alert Slider instead of the Action Button. Both options have compromises, but if you are not too keen on Apple’s AI tools, the iPhone 16e is a better choice, especially at a lower price.