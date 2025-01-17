iPhone 16 At ₹63,999? Here's How Flipkart Offer Works

iPhone 16 has dropped to an all-time low price on Flipkart. In its underway Monumental Sale, the online shopping platform has slashed the iPhone 16’s price by about ₹10,000. However, customers can maximise the savings to bring the cost of Apple’s latest iPhone model down to less than ₹64,000. Here is how Flipkart’s offer on the iPhone 16 works.

iPhone 16 deal on Flipkart

In addition to a flat discount of ₹10,000, customers can get up to ₹6,000 off on the iPhone 16. Available at ₹69,999 (128GB model) down from the original price, the iPhone 16 is listed with bank discounts and an exchange bonus offer. Using an HDFC Bank credit card can get customers an instant discount of up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions while trading in select old and used smartphones will attract a bonus of ₹4,000. Over and above, Flipkart is also offering various freebies with the iPhone purchase, contributing to the low price of ₹63,999 in the Monumental Sale.

iPhone 16 specifications

Apple's most budget-friendly entry with advanced AI features, the iPhone 16 was launched in September last year. Users can interact with the refreshed Siri, leverage AI to refine their messaging, edit photos to eliminate unwanted elements, and explore a revamped Notes app.

Beyond its AI functions, the iPhone 16 is driven by the new A18 chip, based on a 3nm technology that enhances performance and energy efficiency. Apple claims this model loads graphics-heavy apps and games faster, enabling more effective multitasking. It includes a 48MP Fusion Camera that improves HDR and low-light shooting, plus a 12MP ultrawide sensor that doubles as a macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the iPhone 16 features a 12MP front camera, which can record Dolby Vision videos at 4K 60fps.