iPhone 16 Available at Over ₹7,000 Discount: Check Out the Deal

iPhone 16 price in India has plunged to the lowest in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Launched in September, Apple's marquee smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of ₹77,400. However, customers can save more on the smartphone. Here is how the deal will work for customers.

iPhone 16 deal

Available with a flat discount of ₹2,500, the iPhone 16 can be purchased for as low as ₹72,400. Reliance Digital has an offer where customers can use an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card to receive an instant discount of ₹5,000. This brings the price of the iPhone 16 effectively down to ₹72,400. Customers, however, must note the terms and conditions.

According to the offer on the Reliance Digital website, the ₹5,000 discount will apply only on no-cost EMI transactions. The website has several no-cost EMI options available, each with different tenures and monthly instalments. Customers can also consider the exchange programme to bring down the cost further.

iPhone 16 specifications

Launched in September of this year, the iPhone 16 offers Apple's most affordable way to experience advanced AI features. Customers can interact with the redesigned Siri, use AI to enhance their message composition, edit photos to remove unwanted objects or people, and utilize the Notes app in innovative ways.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, which is built using a 3nm process. This provides faster performance and improved energy efficiency. Apple claims that the iPhone 16 can load graphics-intensive apps and games more quickly and supports better multitasking. The device features a 48MP Fusion Camera that enhances HDR and low-light performance, alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor that also functions as a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a 12MP front camera capable of recording Dolby Vision videos at 4K 60fps.