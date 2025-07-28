iPhone 16 Available for As Low As ₹44,900, But Conditions Apply

iPhone 16 can be easily bought for at least ₹5,000 less in both online and offline sales, but a new deal on Apple’s marquee smartphone makes it more affordable than ever. Apple’s authorised reseller Indian iStore has listed the iPhone 16 for the lowest price of ₹44,900. But this offer does not come without conditions.

iPhone 16 deal on India iStore

The authorised reseller has mentioned a breakup of how the iPhone 16 can be purchased for ₹44,900. First, you get a flat ₹5,000 discount on the original price of ₹79,900, bringing it down to ₹74,500. Then, using an eligible bank card will get you a cashback of ₹4,000. Adjust this price, and the price drops to ₹70,900. Now comes the tricky part. India iStore will give you a value of ₹26,000 if you exchange an old iPhone 13 128GB “in good condition.” According to the reseller’s website, this trade-in value will be adjusted in the final price, bringing it down to ₹44,900.

The exchange value will depend solely on your iPhone 13’s condition. While the reseller has mentioned it should be in good condition to fetch an estimated value of ₹26,000, it has not specified what qualifies as good condition. For what it is worth, your old iPhone 13 should not have a broken screen or back glass and should have all the functions working properly. A few scuffs here and there should be fine, though. It is also worth noting that the cashback will apply only to purchases made using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI cards.

iPhone 16 specifications