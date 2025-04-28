iPhone 16 Available for Less Than ₹68,000: Check Out This Deal

iPhone 16 is now selling at one of the lowest prices since its launch. Customers can buy the iPhone 16 for less than ₹68,000 in the ongoing sale at one of Apple’s leading authorised resellers. Over and above the discounted price, customers can also get an exchange bonus to sweeten the deal.

iPhone 16 deal

Apple’s authorised reseller Invent, has listed the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of ₹71,900, which is ₹8,000 less than the original price. The iPhone 16 was launched at ₹79,900 last year. Customers can use a credit card from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Mahindra Bank to receive an instant discount of ₹4,000. That brings the price down to ₹67,900. Exchanging an old, used phone with the purchase makes customers eligible for a bonus of ₹6,000 over and above the estimated value of the traded-in device.

iPhone 16 specifications

The iPhone 16 is Apple’s marquee model, launched last year. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR, achieving a peak brightness of 2000 nits. However, it has a refresh rate of only 60Hz, which is less smooth compared to some competitors in the same price range. The iPhone 16 runs on the latest iOS 18.4, incorporating Apple Intelligence features. Apple promises software support for the iPhone 16 for up to seven years.