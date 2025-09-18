Updated 18 September 2025 at 20:12 IST
iPhone 16 Flipkart Deal Will Save You ₹18,000 on Original Price
The iPhone 16, released last year, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate.
With the new iPhone 17 slated to become available from September 19, those planning to buy a more affordable iPhone can consider the iPhone 16. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 will be down to its lowest price in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, saving you as much as ₹18,000 on the original price.
Flipkart deal on iPhone 16
According to the website, the iPhone 16’s price during the sale will be ₹51,999, down from the original price of ₹69,900, which was announced last week after the iPhone 17’s launch. This is the lowest price on the iPhone 16 since its launch, but you can sweeten the deal by choosing to pay using an eligible credit card. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit card will get you a cashback of ₹4,000. Upcoming offers can deepen the discount, making the iPhone 16 more affordable than ever.
Flipkart's festive season sale kicks off on September 23, which is when the deal will go live.
iPhone 16 specifications
The iPhone 16, released last year, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This display offers HDR, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Running on the latest iOS 18.7 with Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 will receive software updates for seven years. However, its 60Hz refresh rate is a notable competitive disadvantage, especially when compared with the latest iPhone 17. For photography, the iPhone 16 is equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, along with a 12MP front camera. It charges via a USB-C port and includes a customisable Action Button.
