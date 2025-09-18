iPhone 16 Flipkart Deal Will Save You ₹18,000 on Original Price

With the new iPhone 17 slated to become available from September 19, those planning to buy a more affordable iPhone can consider the iPhone 16. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 will be down to its lowest price in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, saving you as much as ₹18,000 on the original price.

Flipkart deal on iPhone 16

According to the website, the iPhone 16’s price during the sale will be ₹51,999, down from the original price of ₹69,900, which was announced last week after the iPhone 17’s launch. This is the lowest price on the iPhone 16 since its launch, but you can sweeten the deal by choosing to pay using an eligible credit card. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit card will get you a cashback of ₹4,000. Upcoming offers can deepen the discount, making the iPhone 16 more affordable than ever.

Flipkart's festive season sale kicks off on September 23, which is when the deal will go live.

iPhone 16 specifications