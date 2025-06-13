iPhone 16 Now Available at iPhone 15 Price: Check Out the Deal

If you are planning to buy a new iPhone and considering the latest iPhone 16, you may consider Flipkart’s new deal. The online shopping platform has listed Apple’s standard iPhone model, launched last year, at the price of the iPhone 15, launched in 2023.

The iPhone 15’s price was reduced officially by ₹10,000 right after the iPhone 16 was introduced, meaning it is now available at ₹69,900 from the Apple Store. That is the price the iPhone 16 is also selling at. Flipkart’s deal has cut the iPhone 16’s price from ₹79,900 to ₹69,999, saving you roughly ₹10,000.

However, you can maximise your savings by opting for a bank offer. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will give an unlimited 5 per cent cashback on the iPhone 16 purchase. The deal applies to the 128GB version, as well as to higher storage options: the 256GB version is available for ₹79,999 instead of ₹89,900, and the 512GB model is selling at ₹99,999.

This may not be the best deal on the iPhone 16, but it will appeal to people who want the convenience of home delivery and Flipkart’s assurance.

