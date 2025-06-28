iPhone 16 Now Available at Over ₹12,000 Discount—How the Deal Works

Updated 28 June 2025 at 15:39 IST
Apple’s latest iPhone 16 is now selling at a deep discount, bringing the price down to less than ₹67,490. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, featuring the latest Apple A18 processor, support for Apple Intelligence, and the Action Button as part of the company’s redesign efforts. If you plan to buy the iPhone 16, Reliance Digital’s offer is worth considering. Here is how to shave off more than ₹12,000 on the iPhone 16’s price.
As part of the Reliance Digital offer, the iPhone 16 is selling at a discounted price of ₹71,490. That includes a discount of ₹8,410 on the original price of ₹79,900. However, the e-commerce company has sweetened the deal with a bank offer, allowing you to receive ₹4,000 as cashback. The catch? You need an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit card for eligibility. If you have or can arrange one of these cards, you can save an additional ₹4,000, bringing the cost down further to ₹67,490. The iPhone 16 offer applies to the 128GB variant across colour options.
The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It runs on the latest iOS 18.4 and Apple Intelligence, with support for up to seven years of software updates. Its 60Hz refresh rate is somewhat less competitive, as some Android phones under ₹10,000 offer 120Hz displays. For photography lovers, it features a dual rear camera system with a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes a USB-C port for charging and a customisable Action Button.
