iPhone 16 Now Available at Over ₹12,000 Discount—How the Deal Works

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 is now selling at a deep discount, bringing the price down to less than ₹67,490. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, featuring the latest Apple A18 processor, support for Apple Intelligence, and the Action Button as part of the company’s redesign efforts. If you plan to buy the iPhone 16, Reliance Digital’s offer is worth considering. Here is how to shave off more than ₹12,000 on the iPhone 16’s price.

iPhone 16 deal on Amazon

As part of the Reliance Digital offer, the iPhone 16 is selling at a discounted price of ₹71,490. That includes a discount of ₹8,410 on the original price of ₹79,900. However, the e-commerce company has sweetened the deal with a bank offer, allowing you to receive ₹4,000 as cashback. The catch? You need an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or Axis Bank credit card for eligibility. If you have or can arrange one of these cards, you can save an additional ₹4,000, bringing the cost down further to ₹67,490. The iPhone 16 offer applies to the 128GB variant across colour options.

iPhone 16 specifications