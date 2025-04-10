iPhone 16 Now Available At the iPhone 15's Price: Check Out the Deal

iPhone 16 is down to one of the lowest prices online. Buyers planning to buy the iPhone 15 because of its price can consider buying the latest model instead. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 is currently available for less than ₹70,000 — about the same price as the iPhone 15’s official cost. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 for under ₹70,000?

The iPhone 16 is currently listed at a discounted price of ₹69,999 on Flipkart — down from the original price of ₹79,900. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 is also available at an official price of ₹69,900 on the Apple Store. However, Flipkart and other third-party websites have listed it for far less. The discounted price of the iPhone 16 applies to the 128GB version across all colours.

Over and above the flat ₹10,000 discount, customers can use bank cards to make the deal sweeter. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get customers a 5 per cent unlimited cashback. Buyers can also go for the exchange programme where they can get up to ₹38,150 as a discount, depending on the traded-in model’s condition. There is also the no-cost EMI option for interested buyers.

iPhone 16 specifications