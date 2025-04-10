iPhone 16 Now Available At the iPhone 15's Price: Check Out the Deal

Updated April 10th 2025, 21:48 IST
iPhone 16 is down to one of the lowest prices online. Buyers planning to buy the iPhone 15 because of its price can consider buying the latest model instead. Launched last year, the iPhone 16 is currently available for less than ₹70,000 — about the same price as the iPhone 15’s official cost. Here is how the deal works.
The iPhone 16 is currently listed at a discounted price of ₹69,999 on Flipkart — down from the original price of ₹79,900. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 is also available at an official price of ₹69,900 on the Apple Store. However, Flipkart and other third-party websites have listed it for far less. The discounted price of the iPhone 16 applies to the 128GB version across all colours.
Over and above the flat ₹10,000 discount, customers can use bank cards to make the deal sweeter. For instance, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get customers a 5 per cent unlimited cashback. Buyers can also go for the exchange programme where they can get up to ₹38,150 as a discount, depending on the traded-in model’s condition. There is also the no-cost EMI option for interested buyers.
The iPhone 16 is Apple’s standard iPhone model launched last year. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision, HDR, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. However, it refreshes at 60Hz, whereas rivals at this price offer smoother displays. The iPhone 16 supports the latest iOS 18.4, including Apple Intelligence features. Apple will offer software support on the iPhone 16 for up to seven years. It has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera stacked vertically on the back, while the front camera uses a 12MP sensor. The iPhone 16 has a USB-C port for charging and an Action Button on the side.
Published April 10th 2025, 21:48 IST