iPhone 16 Now Under Rs 40,000 on Amazon, Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

The iPhone 17 series is just days away, and as usual, older iPhones are seeing big price drops. For those waiting to upgrade, this is a golden opportunity- the iPhone 16, which launched at Rs 79,900 for its 128GB base model, can now be purchased for under Rs 40,000 when combined with exchange and cashback offers on Amazon and Flipkart.

On Amazon, the iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 69,999 after a 12 per cent discount. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, which helps save up to Rs 3,000 on interest. The biggest saving, however, comes from Amazon’s exchange offer, where customers can get up to Rs 36,050 off by trading in an eligible phone. With the right exchange device, this brings the effective price of the iPhone 16 to under Rs 40,000.

Flipkart too is running attractive deals on the device. The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 71,399 after a 10 per cent discount along with a special price cut of Rs 8,501. On top of this, Flipkart is offering multiple bank and EMI offers. Shoppers using Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback, while Axis Bank debit cardholders can save up to Rs 750. HDFC Bank customers get 8 to 10 per cent cashback on credit, debit, and EMI transactions, with extra flat discounts on select EMI options. No-cost EMI starts from Rs 5,950 per month. Just like Amazon, Flipkart is offering a huge exchange discount, up to Rs 61,700, making it possible to grab the phone at a much lower price, depending on the device you exchange.

For buyers across India, from metros to smaller towns, this price drop makes the iPhone 16 one of the best premium smartphone deals right now. With the right mix of exchange, cashback, and discounts, the phone’s cost falls to less than half of its launch price. That means more people can now access a high-end iPhone experience without having to spend close to Rs 1 lakh.

Apple typically slashes the prices of older iPhones before the launch of a new model, and this year is no different. The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch on September 9, which is why e-commerce platforms are offering such steep discounts to clear out stocks. For anyone with an old iPhone or a high-value Android device to exchange, this is the perfect chance to upgrade at the lowest-ever price.

