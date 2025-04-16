iPhone 16 Plus vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Which Is Better?

Check out the differences between the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Plus. | Image: Google, Apple

While Apple loyalists have the latest iPhone 16 series for their smartphone needs, the Pixel 9 series is among the best options for Android purists. Those who want a bigger display can consider the iPhone 16 Plus, but Android purists have no option other than the Pixel 9 Pro. Here is how the iPhone 16 Plus compares with the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

iPhone 16 Plus vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Specifications

Display: The iPhone 16 Plus packs a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. However, the display is stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro uses a 6.3-inch OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 3000-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Powering the iPhone 16 Plus is Apple’s A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 Pro uses a Tensor G4 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The iPhone 16 Plus runs the latest iOS 18.4 software, while the Pixel 9 Pro comes with Android 15.

Cameras: The iPhone 16 Plus packs a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP TrueDepth sensor. However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro houses a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera includes a 42MP snapper.

Battery: While the iPhone 16 Plus packs a 4674mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support, the Google Pixel 9 Pro houses a 4700mAh battery, featuring 27W wired and 12W wireless charging technologies.

